Kevin Bradley, 49, of Sacramento, Calif., and formerly of Windham, N.H., passed away March 16, 2019, in Sacramento following complications from a recent surgery.
He was born in Nashua, N.H., on Feb. 13, 1970, son of Mary (Wade) Bradley of Windham, N.H., and Vero Beach, Fla., and the late Kevin P. Bradley, who passed away in October 2004.
Kevin was a graduate of Pinkerton Academy and later received his Bachelor's degree from Notre Dame College in Manchester, N.H. He was employed as a teacher with the town of Farmington, N.H., for several years and a licensed school bus driver for 30 years. He found his true calling working within the airline industry, first with Delta Airlines and the last 15 years with JetBlue Airways as a supervisor/admin. It was the perfect job for his adventurous soul, as he loved to travel. He will forever be remembered for his sense of humor, his clever wit, and his notorious pranks.
Besides his loving mother, Mary, survivors include his husband Mark P. Jacobs of Sacramento, Calif.; two brothers, Joseph Bradley and his wife Carolyn of Windham, as well as Patrick Bradley, also of Windham; a sister, Colleen Doody and her husband Philip of Holden, Mass.; five nieces and nephews which were the light of his life; as well as aunts, uncles, cousins and many dear friends.
Kevin was predeceased by his grandmother, Catherine (McGranaghan) Wade.
SERVICES: A time of visitation will be held on Saturday, April 13, from 10 to 11:30 a.m., with a Service of Remembrance beginning at 11:30 a.m. in the Dumont-Sullivan Funeral Home, 50 Ferry St., in Hudson.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made in Kevin's loving memory to Home Health & Hospice Care, 7 Executive Park Drive, Merrimack, NH 03054 or online at https://www.hhhc.org/how-to-help/donate/.
Published in Union Leader on Apr. 7, 2019