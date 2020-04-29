Kevin J. Monahan, 60, of Manchester, NH, died Monday April 27, 2020, in his home with his loving wife by his side. He was born in Melrose, MA on July 20, 1959, a son of the late Richard and Constance (Emery) Monahan. Kevin loved spending time in the outdoors and especially enjoyed family camping trips in the white mountains. He also enjoyed fishing and had an extensive love of sports which he shared with his son Nick.
He is survived by his wife, Linda (Buxton) Monahan; son, Nicholas Monahan and wife Dannie of Londonderry, NH; two daughters, Shelbie Nault and husband Justin of Dunbarton, NH, Kelly-Jo Monahan and partner JJ Curcio of Manchester; grandchildren, Owen and Kieran Monahan of Londonderry and Harvey Nault of Dunbarton and several nieces and nephews. Kevin is predeceased by his son, Patrick Monahan and two brothers, Thomas and David Monahan.
Following cremation, there are no services at this time. The Peabody Funeral Home & Crematorium is assisting the family with arrangements. Memorial contributions may be made to 30 Speen St. Framingham, MA 01710. To send a condolence or for more information, please visit, www.peabodyfuneralhome.com
Published in Union Leader on Apr. 29, 2020