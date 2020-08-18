1/
Kevin Jay Lang
1955 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Kevin's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kevin Jay Lang, 64, of Allen Road died Tuesday, August 11, 2020 in Georgetown, Maine.

Kevin was born in Barre, Vermont on November 17, 1955, to father David Lang and mother Phyllis (Griggs) Lang. The third of four sons, Kevin spent his childhood exploring the mountains, streams and lakes surrounding his hometown of Bath, New Hampshire.

Kevin graduated from Woodsville High School. He went on to train as a welder at Manchester Vocational Tech, quickly becoming a self-taught mechanical engineer. His long career included the co-founding of North East Environmental Products in Lebanon.

On July 21, 1979 Kevin married Christina M. Zampieri. Kevin is the proud father to sons Michael and Adam, and daughters-in-law Kristen and Cherie. Kevin is loving grandfather to Parker, Emma and Dakota, and uncle to many nieces and nephews. Kevin was happiest when fishing and hunting with his boys, cooking family dinners, building and creating, and exploring nature with the youngest family members.

Kevin is survived by wife Christina, brothers Bryan and Carlton, his sons and grandchildren. He was predeceased by one brother, Tracy, his parents and nephew Tracy.

A service and burial will be held at Evans Cemetery in Bow, NH on Saturday, August 22 at 11am.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Union Leader on Aug. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
22
Service
11:00 AM
Evans Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Daigle Funeral Home
819 High St
Bath, ME 04530
(207) 443-3061
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved