Kevin Jay Lang, 64, of Allen Road died Tuesday, August 11, 2020 in Georgetown, Maine.



Kevin was born in Barre, Vermont on November 17, 1955, to father David Lang and mother Phyllis (Griggs) Lang. The third of four sons, Kevin spent his childhood exploring the mountains, streams and lakes surrounding his hometown of Bath, New Hampshire.



Kevin graduated from Woodsville High School. He went on to train as a welder at Manchester Vocational Tech, quickly becoming a self-taught mechanical engineer. His long career included the co-founding of North East Environmental Products in Lebanon.



On July 21, 1979 Kevin married Christina M. Zampieri. Kevin is the proud father to sons Michael and Adam, and daughters-in-law Kristen and Cherie. Kevin is loving grandfather to Parker, Emma and Dakota, and uncle to many nieces and nephews. Kevin was happiest when fishing and hunting with his boys, cooking family dinners, building and creating, and exploring nature with the youngest family members.



Kevin is survived by wife Christina, brothers Bryan and Carlton, his sons and grandchildren. He was predeceased by one brother, Tracy, his parents and nephew Tracy.



A service and burial will be held at Evans Cemetery in Bow, NH on Saturday, August 22 at 11am.



