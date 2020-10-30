1/1
Kevin Kenneth Decker
1963 - 2020
Kevin Kenneth Decker, 57, died Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at 10:33 pm at home in Manchester. He was born on July 22, 1963 in Staten Island, NY, the son of Lyman Decker and Nettie Wentworth Decker.

He was the husband of Susan Rogler Decker. They were married on February 24th in Nashua, NH.

Kevin worked at Spectrum Marketing as a Printer for 15yrs. He enjoyed spending time with friends and family, riding his motorcycle and playing horseshoes.

Kevin is survived by wife Susan Decker, Parents Lyman Decker and Nettie Wentworth Decker, Siblings, Dorothy Decker, Lyman Decker Jr., David Decker, Michael Decker, and Tracy Decker. Nieces and Nephews include Gabrielle Decker, Thomas Decker, Jennifer Decker, Christopher Decker, Ein Decker, Joshua Decker, Samantha Decker, Benjamin Decker and Rheana Decker.

A Gathering will be held on Sunday November 1st from 12 to 2 pm at the Cremation Society of New Hampshire located at 243 Hanover St. Manchester, NH. To view an Online Tribute, send condolences to the family, or for more information, visit www.csnh.com. Please note current restrictions limiting funeral home capacity to no more than 50%. Those in attendance are respectfully requested to wear face coverings and practice social distancing.

Those who wish may make a memorial contribution to the American Cancer Society

or In lieu of flowers to American Cancer Society.


Published in Union Leader on Oct. 30, 2020.
