Kevin Farnsworth, 60, died Sunday, October 25, 2020 at home in White River Jct., VT. He was born April 25, 1960 in Hanover, NH the son of Richard and Marjorie (Yeaton) Farnsworth.
Kevin grew up in West Lebanon and graduated from Lebanon High School in 1979. He held several jobs during his working career but primarily he worked as a salesclerk at different stores around the Upper Valley area. He also worked for several years as a short order cook and a taxi driver.
Most people will remember Kevin as a referee. He worked as a sports official for several different sports including basketball, baseball, softball, soccer, and field hockey for most of his adult life. Over the years he built many lifelong relationships with athletes and their families. Kevin was also an avid fan of Dartmouth Women's sports and knew all the 2019 women's basketball team by name.
Kevin was well known for his big heart and generosity including sharing his homemade fudge. He volunteered for many civic and non-profit organizations in communities on both sides of the Connecticut River including the Jaycee's, the Boy Scouts, the Jerry Lewis Telethon, The Red Cross, Joseph's Storehouse Food Shelf at Praise Chapel and Cornerstone Community Center in Hartford Village as well as Northern Stage in White River Jct.
Kevin was predeceased by his parents and is survived by his brother, Wayne Farnsworth and his wife, Charlene; nieces, Grace Loughhead and her husband, Jason and Elizabeth Warner and her husband, Matthew; great nieces and nephews, Harrison and William Loughhead, Henry and Elliana Warner; an uncle, Dean H. Yeaton and his wife, Rachel Yeaton as well as numerous cousins.
Kevin was a devoted member of Praise Chapel. A walk-through memorial will be held at the Cornerstone Community Center, 14 Elk Street, Hartford, VT from 4-6 PM Wednesday November 4th, followed by a celebration of life at 6PM. Attendees will be required to wear a mask, have their temperature taken, and provide their telephone number.
A private graveside service will be held at the convenience of the family in the West Lebanon Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Joseph's Storehouse Food Shelf, PO Box 620, Hartford, VT 05047.