NOTTINGHAM - Kevin M. Duguay, 67, of Nottingham, died July 3, 2019, in Tufts Medical Center surrounded by his loving family after a period of declining health.



Born on Jan. 3, 1952, he was the son of Kenneth G. and Doris E. (St. Gelais) Duguay.



He was a graduate of West High School. In addition, he earned his BA in computer science from the University of New Hampshire.



Before retiring in 2016, Kevin worked more than 30 years as a computer consultant for Massachusetts DOT-RMV.



Kevin was a humble and easy-going man. He was a longtime member of the BMW CCA Club. He enjoyed spending time outdoors golfing, kayaking, and being at the lake. He also enjoyed playing cards, billiards and pinball. Above all else, spending time with family was most important to Kevin. He will be remembered as a loving son, father, grandfather, fiance and most of all, a true friend to all.



Family includes his daughter, Karen L. Kazanowski of Hooksett; his son, Carl A. Duguay and wife Carrie of Weare; five grandchildren, Hunter Eastman, Kaylee and Kendra Kazanowski, and Jacob and Noah Duguay; and his fiancee, Mary Hervey.



SERVICES: Calling hours are Monday, July 15, from 5 to 9 p.m. in Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory, 1799 Elm St., corner of North Street, Manchester.



A graveside service is Tuesday, July 16, at 11 a.m. in Mount Calvary Cemetery, 474 Goffstown Road, Manchester.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the , 20 Warren St., Suite 4, Concord, N.H. 03301. To become an organ donor or to receive more information, please visit https//www.organdonor.gov/register.html.



To leave a message of condolence, please visit







