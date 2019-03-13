PORTSMOUTH - Kevin "C.K." Osborn, 76, passed away Thursday, March 7, 2019, after a period of failing health.
Born in Portsmouth on Oct. 16, 1943, he was the oldest son of the late Clayton F. and Mildred (Duffy) Osborn. He was a lifelong resident of Portsmouth.
C.K. graduated from St. Patrick School and Portsmouth High School with the Class of 1963. He later attended Southern Connecticut State College. While in high school and college, he was involved in sports including the high school golf team. He remained an avid golfer throughout his life.
C.K. proudly served his country in the U.S. Marine Corps, including two combat tours in Vietnam. He was awarded various U.S. Marine Corps, U.S. Army, and South Vietnamese medals including the Bronze Star for heroism in ground combat, and the Purple Heart with 4 Oak Leaf Clusters. He attained the rank of Captain.
After his military service, he was employed by the U.S. Postal Service and retired as the Postmaster in Tamworth.
C.K. was a life member of the Elks Lodge #97.
He is survived by two brothers, Bruce Osborn of Portsmouth, and Barry Osborn of Stratham; two nieces, Shannon Scrocca of Fort Lauderdale, Fla., and Dr. Marie Osborn of Lexington, Mass.; and a nephew, Patrick Osborn of Portsmouth.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his brother Peter Osborn.
SERVICES: A memorial service and celebration of life will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, March 16, at the Portsmouth Elks Lodge #97, 500 Jones Ave., Portsmouth. Friends are respectfully invited. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the New Hampshire SPCA, P.O. Box 196, Stratham, N.H. 03885. Assistance with the arrangements was by the Remick & Gendron Funeral Home-Crematory, Hampton.
Published in Union Leader on Mar. 13, 2019