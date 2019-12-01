Kevin T. Johnston, 28, of Merrimack passed away unexpectedly at his home on Thursday, November 28th, 2019.
He was born in Nashua, NH on October 28th, 1991. He was raised in Nashua and Merrimack and graduated from Merrimack High School. He was currently employed as a cook for Outback Steakhouse.
Kevin enjoyed music, reading, movies and had a passion for art and sketching. He also had a love for animals, especially for dogs and exotic birds.
He will be forever loved and missed by his parents Ernie and Kathy Johnston; a brother, Jay Johnston of Nashua; two sisters, Jenn Penrod of Layton, UT and Kayleen Tressler of Sahuarita, AZ, along with several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 110 Concord Road, Nashua on Saturday 7 December at 6 pm.
For those who wish, please consider making a memorial donation in Kevin's memory to Granite Recovery Centers, 6 Manor Parkway, Salem, NH 03079
Published in Union Leader on Dec. 1, 2019