Kevin T. Johnston (1991 - 2019)
Guest Book
  • "Rest in Peace Kevin. We're going to miss you here. We'll..."
    - Greg Pavone
  • "Our deepest sympathy and love for your family"
    - Frischknecht Family
  • "I'm so sorry Jenn I didn't know him but I know he was loved..."
    - Mitzi Swinson
  • "I will never ever forget this... Kevin and I had a Spanish..."
    - Alyssa Cyr
  • "Offering our deepest condolences during this time."
    - The Staff of George R. Rivet Funeral Home
Service Information
George R. Rivet Funeral Home
425 Daniel Webster Highway
Merrimack, NH
03054
(603)-424-5530
Memorial service
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
6:00 PM
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints
110 Concord Road
Nashua, NH
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Kevin T. Johnston, 28, of Merrimack passed away unexpectedly at his home on Thursday, November 28th, 2019.

He was born in Nashua, NH on October 28th, 1991. He was raised in Nashua and Merrimack and graduated from Merrimack High School. He was currently employed as a cook for Outback Steakhouse.

Kevin enjoyed music, reading, movies and had a passion for art and sketching. He also had a love for animals, especially for dogs and exotic birds.

He will be forever loved and missed by his parents Ernie and Kathy Johnston; a brother, Jay Johnston of Nashua; two sisters, Jenn Penrod of Layton, UT and Kayleen Tressler of Sahuarita, AZ, along with several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 110 Concord Road, Nashua on Saturday 7 December at 6 pm.

For those who wish, please consider making a memorial donation in Kevin's memory to Granite Recovery Centers, 6 Manor Parkway, Salem, NH 03079

To leave an online condolence for the family, please visit rivetfuneralhome.com
Published in Union Leader on Dec. 1, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details