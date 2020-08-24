Kevin T. Masewic, 72, of Manchester, NH, died August 18, 2020, after a courageous eight-year battle with cancer.
Born in Manchester, NH on June 4, 1948, he was the son of Zigmund and Evelyn (Robinson) Masewic. He was a lifelong resident of the Queen City.
Kevin graduated from Manchester High School Central, Class of 1967.
During the Vietnam War, he served with the United States Navy.
Until his retirement, Kevin was a mail handler with the United States Postal Service for thirty years. Later, he was employed with Enterprise.
He was a communicant of Blessed Sacrament Church.
Kevin devoted his time and talents to coaching youth sports, especially basketball. "Coach Maz" was more than just a coach. He mentored and cared for his players. He always had their best interest at heart.
He was a member of the American Legion Henry J. Sweeney Post #2.
Kevin's family was the center of his world. He delighted in being a wonderful husband, loving father, and proud grandfather. He was an extraordinary one-of-a-kind friend. Kevin will be remembered for his kind and selfless ways. He was a great friend to many people, even from different generations, who were impressed by his loyalty, generosity, and outgoing personality. He lived a "top shelf" life and will be profoundly missed by his family, friends, and anybody who had the pleasure of knowing this remarkable man.
Family members include his beloved wife of forty-five years, Susan (Brisson) Masewic; a daughter, Lori Masewic Irwin and her husband, Jeremy, of Fort Lauderdale, FL; a grandson, Tristan Irwin; a brother, Jack Masewic and his wife, Dorothy, of Manchester; a sister, Beverly Bergeron of Manchester; and many nieces, nephews, and dear friends. He was predeceased by a brother, James Masewic.
Services: At the request of the family, services are private. A mass of Christian burial will be celebrated in Saint Elizabeth Seton Church, Bedford. Burial with military honors will take place in New Hampshire State Veterans Cemetery, Boscawen.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the American Cancer Society
, 2 Commerce Dr Suite 210, Bedford, NH 03110.
The Connor-Healy Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 537 Union Street, Manchester, is in charge of the arrangements.
For more information visit: www.connorhealy.com
.