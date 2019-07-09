MANCHESTER - Kevin Thomas Lyons, 63, passed away on June 27, 2019.
Born on June 10, 1956, he was the son of Thomas and Fanny (Chicaderis) Lyons.
Kevin grew up in Hooksett, where he started his career in the retail grocery industry at Arthur's Food Mart. Through the years, he held various management positions, most notably at Ferretti's, Allegros, Victory and Hannaford stores. Sports was his passion and he loved kidding his nephew and brother-in-law about their knowledge, or lack of, his favorite sports teams.
Family members include a sister, Kim LaMarche and her husband, Mark; a nephew, Brian LaMarache; two children, Amber Faucher and Colleen Lyons; and four grandchildren.
SERVICES: Calling hours are Thursday, July 11, from 4 to 6 p.m. in Durning, Bykowski and Young Funeral Home, 285 Manchester St. corner of Beech Street, Manchester. Urn burial will be held at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to www.vettix.org. Go to www.durningbykowskiandyoung.com for on-line condolences.
Published in Union Leader on July 9, 2019