"The measure of a man is in the lives he's touched."
-Ernie Banks
Kevin Thomas Slattery of Nashua, NH passed away at the age of 67 on Friday, June 5, 2020, at Southern New Hampshire Medical Center. He was surrounded by immediate family-his wife, Diane, and two sons, Jameson and Jaron.
Born in Nashua on October 30, 1952, to James P. Slattery and Lillian Y. (Chomard) Slattery Gamache, Kevin was the youngest of four children. His life changed drastically in 1959 when, at the age of 6, he suddenly lost his father. It was an event that shaped his life and played a major role in making him the amazing man he was. He was raised by his strong and loving mother, Lillian, with the help of three older siblings-brother Ronald, brother James, and sister Kathleen-who all loved their little brother dearly. He had a very unique and unbreakable bond with his sister, a bond that continued to strengthen through the years. In 1968 he fell in love with his beautiful wife-to-be, Diane (Fraser). After graduating from Bishop Guertin in 1970, Kevin enlisted in the US Army and returned home in 1973. Kevin and Diane wed in 1975 and for 45 beautiful years, she was his rock. Dedicated, loyal, and committed; she supported his every move. Kevin was a lifelong resident of the Nashua area, and the local community was surely the beneficiary of his selfless character.
In 1984, as a means to provide for his family, Kevin founded Etchstone Properties, a Nashua-based real estate development company. Kevin's relentless determination and leadership forged the path of success during the early challenges of starting the business. Kevin grew Etchstone into one of the premier development companies in southern New Hampshire known for its unwavering commitment to quality and craftsmanship. More important than what he built was how he built it. Highly demanding, unquestionably fair, and willing and eager to work side-by-side with his team on every detail; Kevin's team of direct employees and vast network of subcontractors and vendors were his first priority, and he took exceptional efforts to protect and support them and their families even in the most challenging of times.
Kevin was a man of profound Faith and always remained extremely grounded. A card in his desk drawer had a quote from Maya Angelou that read, "People will forget what you said, people will forget what you did, but people will never forget how you made them feel." This seems profound when sharing Kevin's life because he was a man of great integrity who always put others first. One knew after a conversation with Kevin that he deeply and genuinely cared. Principled and relentlessly honest, he was always unwilling to compromise on doing what was right.
Philanthropy became a major part of Kevin's life as he grew older, and he loved every opportunity to help and give back to the community through many local non-profits and charities. He was a long-time board member of the United Way of Greater Nashua and was very dedicated to serving and helping with the innumerable efforts the organization supported. Kevin was also an extremely dedicated board member for many years at Home Health and Hospice Care, an organization he held in deep regard for its beautiful and compassionate care for critically ill and end-of-life patients. Additionally, he volunteered with Meals on Wheels, the Tolles Street Mission, and Edgewood Cemetery; and he had numerous other appointments, memberships, and volunteer roles throughout the greater Nashua community.
Kevin was preceded in death by his mother and father; his brother, James; and his infant brother, Kenneth. Surviving members of his family include his wife, Diane, and his two sons and their spouses-Jameson and Nicole Slattery of Carlsbad, CA and Jaron and Inga Slattery of Nashua; three granddaughters-Addison, Katelyn, and Taylor; two siblings and their spouses-Ronald and Blanche Slattery of Lake Suzy, FL and Kathleen and Richard Macomber of Rutland, MA; his sister-in-law, Dale Slattery; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
A dedicated and loyal son, brother, husband, father, grandfather, friend, and mentor; Kevin's passing will leave a big void in the hearts of many. However, he would not want us to grieve for long. He would tell us all to begin the healing process by getting up an hour earlier, working an hour longer, and grinding just a little bit harder each day than we did the day before. He would tell us to put unwavering faith in our Creator and remind us that the pleasure of what we enjoy is lost by wanting more. Find peace in knowing that our separation is only temporary...until we meet again.
The Slattery family extends a special thanks to the entire staff of the Intensive Care Unit at Southern New Hampshire Medical Center who cared for Kevin during his lengthy stay. The family is also forever grateful for the exceptional care he received from the Oncology/Hematology team prior to his most recent health challenges. Although he cannot express it himself, the family is certain he is looking down upon these individuals with great reverence and admiration of the unwavering compassion they deliver with their remarkable care.
Due to continued pandemic restrictions, Kevin will be buried at Edgewood Cemetery in a small private ceremony for immediate family. Please visit www.kevinslattery.org to RSVP and receive forthcoming details on a celebration of life event that will take place in Fall 2020.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Kevin's memory to United Way of Greater Nashua, 20 Broad St. #1, Nashua, NH 03064 or Home Health & Hospice Care, 7 Executive Park Dr., Merrimack, NH 03054. Donation links are also available at www.kevinslattery.org.Arrangements are in the care of the FARWELL FUNERAL SERVICE, 18 Lock Street, Nashua. www.farwellfuneralservice.com
Published in Union Leader on Jun. 10, 2020.