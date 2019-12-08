Guest Book View Sign Service Information Peabody Funeral Home 15 Birch Street Derry , NH 03038 (603)-432-2801 Calling hours 5:00 PM - 8:00 PM Peabody Funeral Home 15 Birch Street Derry , NH 03038 View Map Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 AM Holy Cross Church 187 Hampstead Road Derry , NH View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Kim Ann (Downing) Vincent, 66, of Litchfield, NH, formerly of Derry, NH, passed away Thursday, December 5, 2019. She passed at the Inn at Fairview Memory Care of Hudson, NH. She was born September 18, 1953 in Portsmouth, NH and was the daughter of the late John and Florence (MacInnis) Downing. Kim was raised in Portsmouth and a graduate of the University of New Hampshire, and resided in Derry for 33 years, prior to relocating to Litchfield.



Kim taught for 25 years at the Nutfield Cooperative School in East Derry and was previously an educator in the Londonderry School District for five years. She cherished spending time with family, friends, nature and animals of all kinds. She enjoyed many things including candlepin bowling, gardening and a good laugh. Kim treasured teaching and her colleagues. She was also a longtime communicant and devoted member of Holy Cross Catholic Church.



She is survived by her husband of 42 years, Gary A. Vincent of Litchfield, a daughter and her husband, Caitlin and Sam Eaton of MA., her brother William Rogers of MA, and her sister and brother-in-law, Jacqueline & Kenneth Gosselin of Manchester, NH, and numerous cousins, nephews and nieces. Kim was pre-deceased by her sister Barbara (Rogers) Corbin.



Calling hours will be held on December 12, 2019 5-8 P.M., at the Peabody Funeral Homes & Crematorium 15 Birch Street, Derry, NH. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 A.M. on December 13, 2019 at Holy Cross Church, 187 Hampstead Road, Derry, NH and a will be interned at Forest Hill Cemetery of East Derry. In lieu of flowers the Family asks for donations to the Holy Cross Church

