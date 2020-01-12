Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kim Sopel. View Sign Service Information Memorial service 12:30 PM NH Audubon Massabesic Center 26 Audubon Way Auburn , NH View Map Send Flowers Send Flowers Obituary

On the morning of Dec. 16, 2019, Kim Sopel of Manchester, N.H., passed away at the age of 56.



She was born in Manchester in 1963, to Florence and Albert Dubois. She worked in security for Notre Dame College prior to retiring due to disability. She obtained a degree from Hesser College in Travel and Business later in her life.



Kim was a devoted mother of two and a strong influencing force in her sons' lives. She volunteered often with local conservation efforts, and was a staunch defender of animals. She was an avid reader, loved the X-Files and was a strong support for her friends and family.



She's survived by her children, Michael Sopel and Robert Sopel of Manchester, N.H.; her brothers, John and Albert; and her sisters, Irene and Carol.



SERVICES: The memorial service will be held at the NH Audubon Massabesic Center, 26 Audubon Way, Auburn, NH on Jan. 19, 2020, at 12:30 p.m.



In lieu of any flowers, her family asks that you please make a donation to your preferred charity in her remembrance.



Assisting the family with arrangements is the Cremation Society of NH, Manchester.



