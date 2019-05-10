Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kimberley Ann (Anderson) Carmichael. View Sign Service Information Lambert Funeral Home 1799 Elm St Manchester , NH 03104 (603)-625-6951 Visitation 5:00 PM - 8:00 PM Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory 1799 Elm Street Manchester , NH View Map Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 AM St. Joseph Cathedral Chapel 145 Lowell St. Manchester , NH View Map Send Flowers Obituary





Born in Concord on April 22, 1980, she was the daughter of Patricia (Martel) (Anderson) Watt and Kenneth Anderson.



She was educated in Manchester. In 1998, she graduated from Manchester High School Central. In addition, she attended the University of New Hampshire.



Kimberley enjoyed spending time at the beach with her children. She also enjoyed spending time with her family and friends at barbecues and other gatherings.



She served as a volunteer with United Health Care and the Boys Scouts of America.



Kimberley was a wonderful mother to her children. She was a fighter who was fiercely loyal, strong-willed, and kind. Above all else, Kimberley will be remembered as a dedicated and loving mother, daughter, sister, niece, cousin and friend.



Family members include her two children, Aurora F. Carmichael and Morgan H. Carmichael, both of Manchester; her mother, Patricia Watt and husband John of Manchester; her sister, Sue-Ellen Fischer and husband Sean of Hooksett; and aunts, uncles and cousins.



She was predeceased by her father, Kenneth Anderson in 2003; and her sister, Tiffiny E. Anderson-Desmarais in 2015.



.



SERVICES: Calling hours are Monday from 5 to 8 p.m. in Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory, 1799 Elm St., corner of North Street, Manchester.



A mass of Christian burial will be celebrated Tuesday at 10 a.m. from the chapel of St. Joseph Church, 145 Lowell St., Manchester.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Boys & Girls Club of Manchester, 555 Union St., Manchester, N.H. 03104.



To leave a message of condolence, please go to



MANCHESTER - Kimberley Ann (Anderson) Carmichael, 39, of Manchester, passed away May 8, 2019, in Tufts Medical Center surrounded by her loving family after a brief illness.Born in Concord on April 22, 1980, she was the daughter of Patricia (Martel) (Anderson) Watt and Kenneth Anderson.She was educated in Manchester. In 1998, she graduated from Manchester High School Central. In addition, she attended the University of New Hampshire.Kimberley enjoyed spending time at the beach with her children. She also enjoyed spending time with her family and friends at barbecues and other gatherings.She served as a volunteer with United Health Care and the Boys Scouts of America.Kimberley was a wonderful mother to her children. She was a fighter who was fiercely loyal, strong-willed, and kind. Above all else, Kimberley will be remembered as a dedicated and loving mother, daughter, sister, niece, cousin and friend.Family members include her two children, Aurora F. Carmichael and Morgan H. Carmichael, both of Manchester; her mother, Patricia Watt and husband John of Manchester; her sister, Sue-Ellen Fischer and husband Sean of Hooksett; and aunts, uncles and cousins.She was predeceased by her father, Kenneth Anderson in 2003; and her sister, Tiffiny E. Anderson-Desmarais in 2015.SERVICES: Calling hours are Monday from 5 to 8 p.m. in Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory, 1799 Elm St., corner of North Street, Manchester.A mass of Christian burial will be celebrated Tuesday at 10 a.m. from the chapel of St. Joseph Church, 145 Lowell St., Manchester.In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Boys & Girls Club of Manchester, 555 Union St., Manchester, N.H. 03104.To leave a message of condolence, please go to www.lambertfuneralhome.com Published in Union Leader on May 10, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Union Leader Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close