MANCHESTER - Kimberley Ann (Anderson) Carmichael, 39, of Manchester, passed away May 8, 2019, in Tufts Medical Center surrounded by her loving family after a brief illness.
Born in Concord on April 22, 1980, she was the daughter of Patricia (Martel) (Anderson) Watt and Kenneth Anderson.
She was educated in Manchester. In 1998, she graduated from Manchester High School Central. In addition, she attended the University of New Hampshire.
Kimberley enjoyed spending time at the beach with her children. She also enjoyed spending time with her family and friends at barbecues and other gatherings.
She served as a volunteer with United Health Care and the Boys Scouts of America.
Kimberley was a wonderful mother to her children. She was a fighter who was fiercely loyal, strong-willed, and kind. Above all else, Kimberley will be remembered as a dedicated and loving mother, daughter, sister, niece, cousin and friend.
Family members include her two children, Aurora F. Carmichael and Morgan H. Carmichael, both of Manchester; her mother, Patricia Watt and husband John of Manchester; her sister, Sue-Ellen Fischer and husband Sean of Hooksett; and aunts, uncles and cousins.
She was predeceased by her father, Kenneth Anderson in 2003; and her sister, Tiffiny E. Anderson-Desmarais in 2015.
SERVICES: Calling hours are Monday from 5 to 8 p.m. in Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory, 1799 Elm St., corner of North Street, Manchester.
A mass of Christian burial will be celebrated Tuesday at 10 a.m. from the chapel of St. Joseph Church, 145 Lowell St., Manchester.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Boys & Girls Club of Manchester, 555 Union St., Manchester, N.H. 03104.
Published in Union Leader on May 10, 2019