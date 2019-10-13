Guest Book View Sign Service Information Still Oaks Funeral & Memorial Home 1217 Suncook Valley Hwy Epsom , NH 03234 (603)-798-3050 Celebration of Life 11:00 AM Still Oaks Funeral & Memorial Home 1217 Suncook Valley Hwy Epsom , NH 03234 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Mrs. Kimberly J. (LaFleur) LaFreniere, 63, of Epsom, passed away on October 10, 2019 surrounded by her loving family after a period of declining health.



Born in Concord, Kim was the beloved daughter of Wayne and Janice (Poisson) LaFleur of Epsom. She was raised and educated locally and was a graduate of Pembroke Academy Class of 1973. At the age of 17, she was diagnosed with RP, a rare degenerative eye disease which would eventually lead to total blindness for most of her adult life.



This adversity would lead Kim to becoming involved with the New Hampshire Association for the Blind as well as a faithful member of the Light Hearted Club, a group of visually impaired individuals who meet monthly. Kim had many other loves in her life, including shopping, craftwork, clothes, swimming, meeting with friends, traveling with her high school class to Greece and cruising with her parents. Above all else, she cherished her daughter and grandsons.



She was predeceased by her husband, John A. LaFreniere, and her sisters, Lori and Lynn LaFleur.



In addition to her parents, she is survived by her beloved daughter, Shelly French and her husband John of Loudon, her brother, Alan LaFleur and Patricia of Allenstown, and her two grandsons, Cody and Nathan French.



SERVICES: A Celebration of Kim's Life will be held on Saturday, October 19 at 11 a.m. in the Still Oaks Funeral & Memorial Home, 1217 Suncook Valley Highway in Epsom. A reception will follow until 2 p.m. Burial will take place privately.



In lieu of flowers, donations in Kim's memory may be sent to the Light Hearted Club c/o Naomi Avery, 4 Hartshorn Dr. Barnstead, NH 03218.



Published in Union Leader on Oct. 13, 2019

