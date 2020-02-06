MANCHESTER - Kimberly Kay "Kymba" Kuzmik, 50, of Hayward Street, died Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, in Elliot Hospital.
Born in Torrington, Conn., on May 7, 1969, she was the daughter of John and Nancy (Cornish) Kuzmik.
Raised in Berlin, Vt., she attended local schools there, graduating in 1987. She went on to attend Phlebotomy School in Massachusetts, eventually moving to Manchester.
Kim always loved the outdoors - especially loved fishing, boating, being at the beach and time spent with family and friends.
Survivors include her son, Paul Donahue; her longtime partner, Paul Cere; her sisters Kay Kuzmik and partner Jeff Shirlock, Cassandra Kuzmik, Cathy McDonald, Karen Spooner and husband, Brent Holmes, and Robin Stevens and partner John Pulsifer; and nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was predeceased by her mother, Nancy Stevens; paternal grandparents, Kenny and Freda Lunde; maternal grandparents, John Kuzmik Jr. and Veronica "Vern"; and her stepfather, Robert Stevens.
SERVICES: A Life Celebration is planned for Saturday, Feb. 8, at 4 p.m. in the Davignon Club, 218 Wilson St., Manchester. Memorial donations may be made to Animal Rescue League of New Hampshire, 545 State Route 101, Bedford, N.H. 03110 or New England Organ Bank - New England Donor Services, 60 First Ave., Waltham, Mass. 02451.
Published in Union Leader on Feb. 6, 2020