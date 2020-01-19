Guest Book View Sign Service Information Cremation Society of New Hampshire – Manchester 243 Hanover Street Manchester , NH 03104 (603)-622-1800 Memorial Gathering 9:30 AM - 10:00 AM St. Francis of Assisi 9 St. Francis Way Litchfield , NH View Map Liturgy 10:00 AM St. Francis of Assisi 9 St. Francis Way Litchfield , NH View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Kimberly L. Gerrish Bavaro, 52, died Friday January 10, 2020 peacefully at her home in Litchfield. She was born on November 5th, 1967 in Wakefield, MA, the daughter of K. Stanley Gerrish and Anita L. Robinson Gerrish Huse. She was the devoted wife of James T. Bavaro. They were married on June 24, 2001 in Boston, MA.She attended Wakefield Schools until moving to North Andover where she graduated from North Andover High. Kimberly graduated from Merrimack College with her Bachelors degree of Arts and received her Masters of Education from Rivier College. She started her career at the Upper Room, a Family Resource Center in Derry NH running a program for homeless youth. She ultimately became the Executive Director starting, supporting or growing many programs supporting families, juvenile diversion, parenting classes, a food pantry(started by her mother Anita)and many more programs to help families and children be successful in the community. She wrote grants and found the most unique ways to support these programs that she believed so strongly in.Kimberly enjoyed special time with her nieces, nephews, family and pets. She was a light to everyone she touched and had an incredibly positive attitude. Every person she met was special to her. Kimberly's legacy will live on in the lives she improved. She is survived by her husband Jimi, siblings: Christine(Gerrish)& Brian Templeton, Michael & Stephanie Almeida, Marc & Julianne Almeida, Dave Huse II, Mary(Huse)& Michael Kelley, John & Josephine Bavaro, Linda & Demi Bavaro, mother in law Carol Bavaro, step parents David Huse and Joie M.Gerrish, along with her nieces and nephews: Nicole Bavaro, Katelyn Templeton Lavoie, Heather Templeton, Benjamin"Jam"Templeton, Kyle Almeida, Desmond"DJ"Templeton, Ashleigh Almeida, Walter Templeton, Aiyanna Templeton, Jazmyn Kremidas and very special Goddaughter Molly Brown along with cherished pets Tigger and Peanut.Family and friends are invited to attend a family gathering to be held at 9:30-10:00 at St. Francis of Assisi 9 St. Francis Way Litchfield, NH on Wednesday January 15, 2020. A Liturgy of the Word will be celebrated at 10:00 AM at St. Francis followed by a celebration of her life in another location. Per her request-bring any type of hat to wear!In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Upper Room a Family Resource Center 36 Tsienneto Rd. Derry, NH 03038. The website is www.URTEACHERS.ORG .

