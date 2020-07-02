1/1
Kirk D. Boudreau
1970 - 2020
Kirk Douglas Boudreau, 49, longtime resident of Wilton, NH died on June 30, 2020 at his home. He joined the best club of all, Eternity with our Heavenly Father as promised in Tim 4:7-8, John 3:16, John 11:25-26 and Col 3:3-4.

He was born in Lowell, MA on December 9, 1970, a son of the late Raymond D. and Doris (Chandonait) Boudreau. He was raised and educated in Westford, MA.

He spent his career as a machinist and owned and operated Star Machine in Nashua, NH.

Kirk was always willing to help others and teach others to help themselves. He visited Wyoming and participated in a cattle drive which was a highlight in his life. Kirk loved country music and was a big fan of Johnny Cash. In addition, he loved to ride motorcycles and lawnmowers, caring for his home and lawn. Kirk was a gentle and simple man and a truly amazing and devoted husband.

He was predeceased by a brother, Steve Boudreau.

Family members include his wife, Marion R. Boudreau of Wilton; three step daughters, Krista A. Kubick of Groton, MA, Bridget L. Steinkrauss of Acton, MA and Cheresse L. Nadir of Nashua, NH; six grandchildren, Daniel, William and Maeve Steinkrauss, Anna, Eleanor and Mary Kubick; siblings, Dana Boudreau of Westford, MA, Christine Boudreau Smith of Chelmsford, MA and Neil Boudreau of Chelmsford, MA; brothers-in-law, Duncan Smith, Geno Mastro, Domenic Mastro, and Mario Mastro; sisters-in-law, Roseann Bosse, Camille Mastro, Karen Mastro, and Debbie Boudreau; 17 nieces and nephews; 18 great nieces and nephews; many cousins; and his two German Shepherds, Estah and Cash.

A Celebration of Life will be held at the home of Kirk & Marion at a future date to be determined. Arrangements are in the care of Smith & Heald Funeral Home, 63 Elm Street, Milford. To share a memory or offer a condolence, please go to www.smith-heald.com

Published in Union Leader on Jul. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

July 1, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Mary Stancato
Family
July 1, 2020
He was a great man, I was just a kid when we had our family cookouts but I will always remember all the love in that house and how much fun we would all have. He will be missed and my condolences to my family.
Alexandra Michel
Family
July 1, 2020
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always.
Camille
Family
