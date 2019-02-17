Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Kneiland A. Wheeler, 90, of Lost Horizon Road, died Tuesday, February 12, 2019 at his home.



He was born in Springfield, NH on May 17, 1928 the son of Harold M. and Pearl (Stone) Wheeler.



He attended Springfield Elementary School and graduated from Towle High School in Newport where he played football. He worked for the Sunapee Service Station for 13 years and had been the Springfield Police Chief for 25 years. Kneiland was the Superintendent at Corbin Park for 25 years and then for 13 years was caretaker at the William Ruger, Sr. property.



He lived in Springfield before moving to Pittsburg 35 years ago. One of the big reasons they moved to Pittsburg was because he just loved to hunt and fish. Kneiland was a member of the NRA. He loved rabbit hunting with his beloved beagles and was a member of the Milan and Claremont Beagle Clubs. He also liked hunting bear, raccoons, deer, elk, moose, coyotes and bobcats. Always enjoying music and a good dance, Kneiland would square dance and polka and won first place one year while square dancing on a float at Hopkinton Fair. He liked beekeeping and working in his vegetable garden.



He is predeceased by his siblings, Dorothy Heath, Guy, Kenneth and Allen Wheeler. He is also predeceased by his son in 2004, Kneiland "Dennis" Wheeler. Members of his family surviving include his wife of 71 years, Lucille (Carey) Wheeler of Pittsburg, NH; two daughters and their spouses, Susan and Keith Cutting of Springfield, NH and Kim and Kevin Herro of White River Junction, VT; grandchildren, Dennis, Kevin, David, Beth, Karen, Derek, Kelley, Kyle, Justin and Andy; 15 great grandchildren; nieces and nephews.



Friends may call at the Springfield Meeting House, 2750 Main Street, Springfield on Monday, February 18, 2019 from 11:00 until noon followed by a service at noon with Fred Davis, officiating. Burial will be in Pleasant View Cemetery, Springfield, NH in the spring.



Memorial contributions may be made to the White Mountain Beagle Club, 23 Wentworth Avenue, Berlin, NH 03570.



