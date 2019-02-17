Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kraig Porter Friberg. View Sign

On Monday February 11, 2019, our beloved son Kraig Porter Friberg passed away unexpectedly in Pittsfield NH, at the age of 23.



Born September 29 1995, Kraig is survived by his mother Joyce Friberg of Penacook, NH, his father Robert and stepmother Teresa Friberg of Weare, NH, his brother Ken and his wife Jackie along with their daughter Ava of Weare, NH and sister Kristina of Hillsborough, NH along with his paternal Grandparents Robert and Mary-Louise Friberg of Temple, ME, his maternal grandmother Mary Sousa of Nashua, NH along with his many loving Aunts, Uncles and Cousins. He was predeceased by his maternal grandfather Robert Sousa.



Kraig had a strong love of family and was known for his infectious smile, his kind and compassionate spirit and his great love of the outdoors. He made everyone laugh. He enjoyed hiking, hunting and fishing with his Dad, who was his best Bud, and just like his Dad, he would often say that "the woods" was his happy place. He had a deep love and respect for nature and shared that passion with everyone he met, including his girlfriend Taelor, who he "loved more than anything."



Kraig shared many happy moments fishing with his Mom, who loved him very much, and his big brother Kenny was always up for a fun wrestling match. Just like his sister Kristina, he had a huge heart and love for animals. His stepmother Teri, who loved Kraig as her own, will remember all the joy and laughter he brought her with his comical antics. Lastly, when it came to his young niece Ava, he was simply her "Super hero."



Kraig served in the Army National Guard and was deployed directly after boot camp to the Middle East for a year and a half in Operation Spartan Shield and Operation Enduring Freedom. He was discharged with full military honors and was proud to serve his country.



Kraig was loved by all and will be deeply missed.



SERVICES: Calling Hours are scheduled for Thursday, February 21, 2019 from 4:30-8:30pm at Bennett Funeral Home, 209 North Main Street, Concord, NH 03301. A memorial service will be held Friday, February 22, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Bennett Funeral Home. A procession to the New Hampshire State Veteran's Cemetery Chapel, 110 Daniel Webster Hwy, Boscawen, NH, will follow after the service for a committal service with Military Honors.







209 North Main street

Concord , NH 033015048

Published in Union Leader on Feb. 17, 2019

