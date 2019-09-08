Kristina A. Gosselin, 28, of Manchester, died September 1st, 2019 at her home. She was born in Manchester on July 6th, 1991, the daughter of Roger and Lisa Gosselin and was a lifelong resident of the Queen City. She was educated in the local school system and was a graduate of Manchester Memorial High School Class of 2009.
She was employed as a waitress at Federal's Cafe in Concord, a former member of the Goffstown Screaming Eagles Cheerleader Squad and was a talented artist. Kristina was an active, fun-loving girl who is loved and will be missed by all. She will be fondly remembered as a loving mom, daughter, granddaughter, niece, cousin, aunt and friend.
Private family services will be held. The McHugh Funeral Home has been entrusted by the family with her care. Condolences may be offered at www.mchughfuneralhome.com.
Published in Union Leader on Sept. 8, 2019