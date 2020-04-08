Krystal Rae Mello, 26, of Londonderry, NH, lost her lengthy battle with addiction on Sunday, April 5, 2020 in her home. She was born in Methuen, MA on June 12, 1993, a daughter of Lynn Mello-DiLorenzo, and had been a lifelong resident of Londonderry. Krystal Rae attended Londonderry schools and was a graduate of Londonderry High School, Class of 2012. She had been employed as a cashier in North Londonderry.
Krystal Rae is survived by her mother Lynn and her boyfriend William Schoof of Londonderry; and her two brothers, Minot DiLorenzo, and Hunter DiLorenzo both of Londonderry. She was predeceased by her grandmother, Denise Shanks in 2018, and her father Minot DiLorenzo, Jr. in 2015.
The Peabody Funeral Homes and Crematorium of Derry and Londonderry are assisting the family with arrangements. Memorial contributions may be made to any organization that supports mental health. To send a condolence or for more information, please visit, www.peabodyfuneralhome.com
Published in Union Leader on Apr. 8, 2020