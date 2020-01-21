Guest Book View Sign Service Information Kent & Pelczar Funeral Home - Newmarket 77 Exeter Road (Route 108) Newmarket , NH 03857 (603)-659-3344 Celebration of Life 2:00 PM - 5:00 PM Kent & Pelczar Funeral Home - Newmarket 77 Exeter Road (Route 108) Newmarket , NH 03857 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Kyle A. Barnett, 31, of Newmarket died unexpectedly January 15, 2020 from coronary artery atherosclerosis.



Born April 18, 1988 in Manassas, VA, he was the son of Maury K. Barnett and the late Constance (Kolb) Barnett.



A graduate of Londonderry High School, Class of 2006 he went onto Keene State College where he graduated with a degree in Safety Studies. While in college he excelled in sports as well as academics, playing defense for the Keene State College Men's Lacrosse team. In 2010, he was selected to play in the USILA North-South Senior game in Maryland. Kyle later played in The North American Lacrosse League (NALL) for the Boston Rockhoppers and in 2013 they won the North American Lacrosse League Championship against the Kentucky Stickhorses.



Kyle worked in air quality safety inspection for General Electric and Conti Tech both in Somersworth and most recently was employed by the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard.



Kyle was a gifted artist and a self-taught mechanic. He was passionate about working on cars and spent hours in his home garage, his happy place.



Kyle was predeceased by his mother, Constance Barnett who died in 2001.



Survivors include his father, Maury K. Barnett of Newmarket; his sisters, Meredith Barnett of Los Angeles, CA and Paige Westfall and her husband James of Londonderry and their son, Benson; and girlfriend, Cassie Gotham of Manchester.



A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, January 25th from 2 - 5 p.m. at Kent & Pelczar Funeral Home, 77 Exeter Road (Route 108), Newmarket.



