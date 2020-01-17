GOFFSTOWN - Kyle Dennis Medeiros, 30, passed away on Jan. 11, 2020.
Born on Dec. 10, 1990, he was the son of Michael Medeiros and Maurissa (Dionne) Medeiros.
Kyle was a lovable skateboarding, snowboarding, video-gaming, grammar-correcting, parachute-packing free-spirited ginger with so much soul. He was big-hearted, hilarious, and smart.
He left us suddenly, but was surrounded by the intense love of his family and friends.
In addition to his parents, family members include his brother, Dru Medeiros; his sister, Simone (Nicastro) Hibbard and her husband Tucker Hibbard; his daughter, Ashlyn and her mother Megan Stockbridge; his grandmother, Donna Medeiros; his aunts, Leah Dutton, Elaine Dionne, Anne Saulnier and her husband John Hobart; and his cousins, Bradley and Christina Dutton, Donny, Alexandra and Amber Dionne, and Jack, Benjamin and Annette Hobart.
He was predeceased by his grandparents, Annette and Robert Saulnier; his uncle, Jeff Dutton; and his grandfather, James Medeiros.
.
SERVICES: A celebration of life is planned for Friday, Jan. 17, from 4 to 9 p.m. in Medvil Cooperative, 157 Donald Drive, Goffstown.
An ash dive will also be held this summer at Skydive New England in Lebanon, Maine.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Ashlyn Medeiros Revocable Trust 2020, which has been established for his daughter.
Published in Union Leader on Jan. 17, 2020