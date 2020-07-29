Kyoko Tremblay, 79, of Epsom passed away surrounded by her loving family on July 26, 2020. She was a "warrior" and fought strong and hard but sadly succumbed to her ailments. She was born to Kozaburo and Shizu Kato on March 31, 1941 in Chiba, Japan.
Kyoko married Leo W. Tremblay on August 8, 1966. They met while he was stationed on the United States Atsugi Naval Air Station in Japan and they had four children together.
Kyoko is the matriarch of an extremely close family and loved cooking amazing dishes to share with many others. She would frequently cheer on her grandchildren at hundreds of dance recitals, hockey games, lacrosse games, and field hockey games. She was an avid fan of the Boston Bruins, Red Sox, and Patriots. She enjoyed listening to Elvis Presley, watching red cardinals and hummingbirds, playing bingo, finding four-leaf clovers, crocheting, and knitting. She had a lot of diverse talents and was loved by many, and she was considered as a second mom by dozens of others.
Kyoko is survived by her husband of 53 years, as well as their children, Tony Tremblay and his wife Terry, Sheila Chase (Tremblay) and her husband Ben, Lisa Tremblay, and Dean Tremblay and his wife Karrie. She is also survived by her loving grandchildren, Tanya Flanagan, Owen Tremblay, Isabella Tremblay, Megan Tremblay, Matthew Tremblay, Colby Clegg, Catie Clegg, Zachary Chase, Kaitlyn Chase, and great-grandchildren, Adriana Rosen and Easton Rosen; her sister Yuriko; several nieces and nephews; and countless family and friends. She was predeceased by her parents.
Family and friends are invited to gather Friday, July 31st 1:00-2:00pm at the Cremation Society of New Hampshire, 172 King Street in Boscawen. Cemetery committal will begin at 2:30pm at the New Hampshire State Veterans Cemetery, 110 Daniel Webster Highway, Boscawen. To view an online memorial, leave a message of condolence, or for more information, please go to www.csnh.com
.