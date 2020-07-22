1/1
Kyriakos G. Dongas
1931 - 2020
Kyriakos G. Dongas, 89, of Bedford, NH, passed away peacefully at his home on Sunday, July 19, 2020 surrounded by his loving family.

Born in Neapoli, Kozani, Greece on March 19, 1931, he was the son of George and Petrou (Lambrou) Dongas.

Family was the center of Kirk's world. Nothing meant more to him or brought him greater joy. He was an amazing father and a devoted husband of 58 years to Theologia.

Kirk took pride in everything he did. In his younger years he was a beloved and respected police officer in Greece. He immigrated to the United States with the dream of a better life. He worked in the restaurant business and over the course of his career opened several successful restaurants. The pinnacle being his namesake Kirk's Restaurant on Brown Avenue, in Manchester.

Kirk had a zest for life and an adventurous spirit. He loved to travel, his favorite place was his homeland of Greece. He loved the fresh air of the mountains and the comfort of long days near the sea, enjoying many summers on the beaches of Greece where he lingered till sunset. He was an automobile enthusiast and really enjoyed fiddling and detailing his cars.

Kirk was a vibrant and charismatic individual, an avid storyteller, quick witted and quite funny, and enjoyed engaging in political discussions. He lived life to the fullest and relished in spending time with his friends and family.

He was compassionate and never too busy to help others. Everyone who had the pleasure of meeting him felt his warmth, kindness, and generosity.

Kirk was proud of his Greek ethnicity and volunteered and supported his church and the Greek community. He was a member and Past President of the Pan Macedonian Association and served on the Board of Directors at St. George Cathedral.

He will be deeply missed by those who had the honor of knowing and loving him.

Family members include his loving wife of 58 years, Theologia, son Antonios and fiancee Robin, daughter Anna, and grandchildren Stephen and Andrew. He is also survived by his brother-in-law Photios and wife Joanna, niece Maria, as well as countless more nephews, nieces, and cousins and a large and extended circle of friends. He was predeceased by his son, George K. Dongas.

SERVICES: A calling hour will be held on Friday, July 24 from 11 AM - 12 Noon, at St. George Greek Orthodox Cathedral, 650 Hanover Street, in Manchester. A funeral service will be held at 12 Noon in the Cathedral. Committal prayers and interment will follow at Pine Grove Cemetery, in Manchester.

Please note current restrictions limiting church capacity to no more than 50%. Those in attendance are respectfully requested to wear face coverings and practice social distancing.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. George Greek Orthodox Cathedral, 650 Hanover Street, Manchester, NH 03104.

Phaneuf Funeral Homes and Crematorium assisted the family with arrangements. To view an online memorial, leave a message of condolence, or for more information please go to www.phaneuf.net


Published in Union Leader on Jul. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
24
Service
11:00 - 12:00 PM
St. George Greek Orthodox Cathedral
JUL
24
Service
12:00 - 01:00 PM
St. George Greek Orthodox Cathedral
Funeral services provided by
Phaneuf Funeral Homes & Crematorium - Hanover Street
243 Hanover Street
Manchester, NH 03104
603-625-5777
Memories & Condolences

8 entries
July 23, 2020
My deepest sympathies and prayers to the family. He was a wonderful person and will be remembered.
Mariana DeRossi
July 21, 2020
Mrs. Dongas and Tony, my thoughts and prayers are with you. Your father was a great man. My family Has always appreciated his kindness and words of advice. Dave Cooley
David Cooley
Friend
July 22, 2020
I worked for him when he first opened Kirk's. One of the best restaurant owners I have ever met. Such a good man, he will be missed by many.
David Monahan
Friend
July 22, 2020
Tony our thoughts and prayers are with you. We are so very sorry for your loss.
Lynne and Gerard Gauthier
Friend
July 22, 2020
I worked for him at Kirk's with his sons Tony and George.May his memory be eternal.
VASILEIOS Billy STAVRINOS
July 22, 2020
I did business with Kirk over many years at various restaurants. Kirk was always honest and one of my easier customers to deal with. We have lost one of the "good guys".
Colin Costine
Friend
July 21, 2020
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
George Tsigaras
July 21, 2020
So sorry to hear this. Great man. Great family. You’re all in my thoughts and prayers. -Judy-
Judith Carey
Friend
