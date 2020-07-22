Kyriakos G. Dongas, 89, of Bedford, NH, passed away peacefully at his home on Sunday, July 19, 2020 surrounded by his loving family.
Born in Neapoli, Kozani, Greece on March 19, 1931, he was the son of George and Petrou (Lambrou) Dongas.
Family was the center of Kirk's world. Nothing meant more to him or brought him greater joy. He was an amazing father and a devoted husband of 58 years to Theologia.
Kirk took pride in everything he did. In his younger years he was a beloved and respected police officer in Greece. He immigrated to the United States with the dream of a better life. He worked in the restaurant business and over the course of his career opened several successful restaurants. The pinnacle being his namesake Kirk's Restaurant on Brown Avenue, in Manchester.
Kirk had a zest for life and an adventurous spirit. He loved to travel, his favorite place was his homeland of Greece. He loved the fresh air of the mountains and the comfort of long days near the sea, enjoying many summers on the beaches of Greece where he lingered till sunset. He was an automobile enthusiast and really enjoyed fiddling and detailing his cars.
Kirk was a vibrant and charismatic individual, an avid storyteller, quick witted and quite funny, and enjoyed engaging in political discussions. He lived life to the fullest and relished in spending time with his friends and family.
He was compassionate and never too busy to help others. Everyone who had the pleasure of meeting him felt his warmth, kindness, and generosity.
Kirk was proud of his Greek ethnicity and volunteered and supported his church and the Greek community. He was a member and Past President of the Pan Macedonian Association and served on the Board of Directors at St. George Cathedral.
He will be deeply missed by those who had the honor of knowing and loving him.
Family members include his loving wife of 58 years, Theologia, son Antonios and fiancee Robin, daughter Anna, and grandchildren Stephen and Andrew. He is also survived by his brother-in-law Photios and wife Joanna, niece Maria, as well as countless more nephews, nieces, and cousins and a large and extended circle of friends. He was predeceased by his son, George K. Dongas.
SERVICES: A calling hour will be held on Friday, July 24 from 11 AM - 12 Noon, at St. George Greek Orthodox Cathedral, 650 Hanover Street, in Manchester. A funeral service will be held at 12 Noon in the Cathedral. Committal prayers and interment will follow at Pine Grove Cemetery, in Manchester.
Please note current restrictions limiting church capacity to no more than 50%. Those in attendance are respectfully requested to wear face coverings and practice social distancing.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. George Greek Orthodox Cathedral, 650 Hanover Street, Manchester, NH 03104.
