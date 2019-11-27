|
Manchester, NH
03103-5210
Calling hours
Friday, Nov. 29, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Durning, Bykowski & Young Funeral Home, Inc.
285 Manchester Street
Manchester,
NH
03103-5210
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Hedwig Church
corner of Beech and Orange Street
MANCHESTER - L. George Farmer, 89, passed away on Nov. 22, 2019, surrounded by his loving family after a period of declining health.
Born in Manchester on May 9, 1930, he was the son of Lewis G. and Ella (Landregan) Farmer. He was a lifelong resident of the Queen City.
He attended local schools. In 1949, he graduated from Manchester High School Central.
After graduation, he joined the U.S. Navy and was attached to Cargo Handling Battalion 1 in the Seabee Division at Cheatham Annex, Va. He was honorably discharged as a Korean War veteran in 1954.
He was a member of The American Legion and a past commander of Sweeney Post. He was also a member of the Catholic War Veterans, Post 1341, of St. Hedwig's Church.
He worked 36 years for the telephone company as a cable splicer and then as a contract work inspector.
In 1960, he married Helen Mrozek and spent the next 59 years together. They did many things together from vacations to helping at St. Hedwig Church. George, as he was known by most, worked many years at St. Hedwig Bingo and served on the Friday Night Bingo Committee. He was also a member of the St. Joseph Society of St. Hedwig Church.
Family members include his wife Helen; his son, Mark and his wife Lisa; three grandchildren, Sharon and her husband David Atwood, and Nicholas and George Farmer; three great-grandchildren, Mya, Bently and Riley; a special and close brother-in-law, Edward Mrozek and sister-in-law, Hallie Mrozek; and nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his sister, Ruth Hill; sister-in-law, Germaine Mrozek; and brother-in-law, Walter Mrozek.
His family would especially like to thank the staff at the Moore Center and Bedford Hills.
SERVICES: Calling hours are Friday, Nov. 29, from 5 to 8 p.m. in Durning, Bykowski & Young Funeral Home, 285 Manchester St., corner of Beech Street, Manchester.
A funeral Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated Saturday, Nov. 30, at 10 a.m. from St. Hedwig Church, corner of Beech and Orange streets, Manchester. Burial will follow in St. Hedwig Cemetery, Bedford.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Felician Sisters, c/o Sister Mary Laureanne, 1315 Enfield St., Enfield, Conn. 06082.
Please visit www.durningbykowskiandyoung.com for online condolences.
Published in Union Leader on Nov. 27, 2019
