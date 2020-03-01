Labon T. Bumphus, 84 of Derry, NH passed away Wednesday February 26, 2020 in the Elliot Hospital, Manchester, NH. He was born on February 19, 1936 in Newburgh, NY, a son of the late Lambert and Geraldine (Scott) Bumphus. Mr. Bumphus proudly served his country in the US Air Force during the Korean Conflict and Vietnam. He was honorably discharged after 30 years of service as a Chief Master Sergeant having worked in Logistics Communications. He was a lifetime member of the American Legion Lester W. Chase Post #9 where he was a Past Commander. He was also a life member of the VFW Post #1617 in Derry and the Disabled American Veterans and a member of Paxton # 16 Masonic Lodge of Harrisburg, PA. Labon loved playing cards, reading and doing crossword puzzles.
He is survived by his beloved wife of 30 years, Elsie Jeannette Howard of Derry, many nieces, nephews and cousins including two nieces, Geraldine Blake and Rosella Curry and two cousins, Tru Fischer and Lola Garland, with whom he had a close relationship.
Calling hours will be held on Monday March 2, 2020 from 2 - 4pm in the Peabody Funeral Homes and Crematorium, 15 Birch Street, Derry. Funeral services will be held Saturday March 7, 2020 at the Keyser Funeral Home, 326 Albany Avenue Kingston, NY followed by burial at Cedar Hill Cemetery in Newburgh, NY. To send a condolence or for more information, please visit www.peabodyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Union Leader on Mar. 1, 2020