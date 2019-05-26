Guest Book View Sign Service Information Lambert Funeral Home 1799 Elm St Manchester , NH 03104 (603)-625-6951 Calling hours 5:00 PM - 8:00 PM Lambert Funeral Home 1799 Elm St Manchester , NH 03104 View Map Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 AM St. Elizabeth Seton Church 190 Meetinghouse Rd Bedford , NH View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Lady Diane F. Thibodeau, 72, of Amherst, died May 21, 2019, at Brigham & Women's Hospital, after a period of declining health, surrounded by her loving family.



Born in Jay, ME on August 2, 1946, she was the daughter of the late Leo and Margurite (Castonguay) Tessier. She was a graduate of Jay High School, and graduated most athletic, and earned her Bachelor's degree in education from Salem State University.



She was instrumental in the formation of most accounting and office procedures when Hampshire Fire Protection was incorporated in 1978. Diane worked in the office for 13 years and was extremely dedicated to her job. She loved to visit the office and interact with the employees. She was the corporate secretary for Hampshire Fire Co. for 40 years and has been a resident of New Hampshire since 1977.



Diane was a long-time, dedicated parishioner and supporter of St. Elizabeth Seton Church, and supporter of Precious Blood Monastery. She and her husband Lawrence were inducted into the Equestrian Order of the Holy Sepulchre, sanctioned by Rome, in 2015.



Diane was extremely witty. Spending time with her family, mostly her grandchildren, and friends was most important to her. She enjoyed reading and shopping. She was very selfless, always putting others before herself, and loved to give hugs and kisses to all. Above all else, she will be remembered as a caring and loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend. "I love you to the moon and back" was her favorite saying with the grandkids.



Family includes her beloved husband of 47 years, Lawrence J. Thibodeau of Amherst; two children, Kevin J. Thibodeau and wife Brooke of Bedford, and Veronica E. Thibodeau-Carter and husband Scott of Northwood; four grandchildren, Brynn and Jake Thibodeau of Bedford, and Victoria and Norah Carter of Northwood; three sisters, Dr. Rita Wallance and her husband Dr. Richard Wallace of Sarasota, Fla., Delores Turmel of Jay, Maine, and Olivette Zando and husband Phil of Auburn, Maine; and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her infant sister Henrietta Tessier; and her brother, Robert Tessier.



SERVICES: Calling hours are Tuesday from 5-8 p.m. at Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory, 1799 Elm St., corner of North St., Manchester. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Wednesday at St. Elizabeth Seton Church, 190 Meetinghouse Rd., Bedford. Burial will follow in Bedford Center Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, donations in Diane's memory may be made to: St. Elizabeth Seton Parish, 190 Meetinghouse Rd., Bedford, NH 03110.



