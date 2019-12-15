Larry A. Treworgy, 74, of Goffstown, died Dec. 11, 2019, at Catholic Medical Center after a long period of declining health.
He was born in Camden, Maine, on March 23, 1945, to Lawrence and Mary Ellen (Pierce) Treworgy. He grew up in Orrington, Maine, and attended the University of Maine at Orono. He lived in Nashua and Goffstown for many years.
During the Vietnam War he served in the U.S. Air Force.
Larry worked as an independent technical writer for many companies including Digital Equipment Corporation and Green Mountain Coffee. He was a member of the Hooksett Garden Club and enjoyed hiking, boating and artwork.
He was predeceased by his parents and a brother, Louis Treworgy.
The family includes his wife of 52 years, Nina G (Swafford) Treworgy of Goffstown; a daughter, Michele A. Robinson and husband, Karl, of Nashua; two grandchildren, Chad Robinson and wife, Delinda, of Salem and Erik Robinson of Hoboken, N.J.; three great-grandchildren, Landon, Kinsley and Kali Robinson; two siblings, Loretta Foss and husband, Ralph, of Bangor, Maine, and Lauren Treworgy of Orrington, Maine; and several nieces and nephews.
SERVICES: There are no services planned at this time. Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory in Manchester is assisting the family with arrangements.
To leave a message of condolence, see the obituary at www.lambertfuneralhome.com.
Published in Union Leader on Dec. 15, 2019