Larry Lee Lessard, Jr., 43, passed away on April 30, 2019 in Manchester after a brief illness.
Larry resided in Pembroke with his family.
Larry is survived by his mother, Marcia Lessard of Concord; father, Larry L. Lessard, Sr. and wife Laura Lessard of Pembroke; five sisters, Donna Carrette of FL, Diane Nesci and husband Rob of FL, Lisa Lessard of Manchester, Becky Lessard of Pittsfield, and Wendy Walton and husband Bill of Auburn; two brothers, David Mooney of Manchester and Jeffery Lessard of Pembroke; several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Larry was predeceased by his wife, Michelle Lessard.
ARRANGEMENTS: A Celebration of Life will be held on June 1, 2019 at 1:00P.M. at 326 Hopkinton Rd., Concord, NH. Assisting the family with arrangements is the Cremation Society of NH. To view Larry's Online Tribute, send condolences to the family, or for more information, visit www.csnh.com.
Published in Union Leader on May 5, 2019