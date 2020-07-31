1/1
Laura A. (Labore) Duperon
1926 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Laura's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Laura A. (Labore) Duperon, 94, of Manchester, died July 28, 2020 at her residence after a brief illness.

Born in Nashua, NH on January 20, 1926, she was the daughter of Eugene and Emilienne (Vachon) Labore. She graduated from Manchester West High School.

Prior to retirement, she had been an underwriter for Association Canado-Americaine Insurance Company for over 25 years.

She was a member of the Ladies of St. Anne Sodality and the Villa des Alliees.

She was predeceased by her husband Fred W. Duperon in 1982; twin sister Dora Beaule; brother Joseph E. Robert Labore; two half-brothers, namely, Henry and Ernest Labore

She was survived by daughters Nikol (Louise) Morrissey and her husband Kevin Morrissey; Suzanne Duperon, and son Normand Duperon; sister in-law Jeannine Labore; five grandchildren, Joshua Taylor and wife Jennifer Taylor, Stephanie Taylor, Kathryn Terlalis, Michael Terlalis, Jake Duperon; great grandchildren, Aiden Joshua Taylor and Anelia June Duperon; nieces and nephews;

A visiting hour will be Saturday from 8:30 to 9:30 am at Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory, 1799 Elm St, corner of North St. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Saturday at 10 am in Sacred Heart Church, So Main St, Manchester. Committal prayers will follow in St. Augustin Cemetery.

To send an online message of condolence, please go to www.lambertfuneralhome.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Union Leader on Jul. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
1
Visitation
08:30 - 09:30 AM
Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory
Send Flowers
AUG
1
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
Sacred Heart Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory
1799 Elm St
Manchester, NH 03104
603-625-6951
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved