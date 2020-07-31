Laura A. (Labore) Duperon, 94, of Manchester, died July 28, 2020 at her residence after a brief illness.
Born in Nashua, NH on January 20, 1926, she was the daughter of Eugene and Emilienne (Vachon) Labore. She graduated from Manchester West High School.
Prior to retirement, she had been an underwriter for Association Canado-Americaine Insurance Company for over 25 years.
She was a member of the Ladies of St. Anne Sodality and the Villa des Alliees.
She was predeceased by her husband Fred W. Duperon in 1982; twin sister Dora Beaule; brother Joseph E. Robert Labore; two half-brothers, namely, Henry and Ernest Labore
She was survived by daughters Nikol (Louise) Morrissey and her husband Kevin Morrissey; Suzanne Duperon, and son Normand Duperon; sister in-law Jeannine Labore; five grandchildren, Joshua Taylor and wife Jennifer Taylor, Stephanie Taylor, Kathryn Terlalis, Michael Terlalis, Jake Duperon; great grandchildren, Aiden Joshua Taylor and Anelia June Duperon; nieces and nephews;
A visiting hour will be Saturday from 8:30 to 9:30 am at Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory, 1799 Elm St, corner of North St. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Saturday at 10 am in Sacred Heart Church, So Main St, Manchester. Committal prayers will follow in St. Augustin Cemetery.
