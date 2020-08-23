1/1
Laura Ann (Clements) Clayton
1943 - 2020
Laura kazooed "Happy Trails" to join her family and friends on the other side. Laura loved, laughed, climbed every hill like it was a mountain. She remained especially youthful, playing, sharing, inspiring, tricking and enjoying her great-grandson, Cooper. You cannot think about Laura without a big smile and a belly laugh.

Laura was born in Medford, Mass., on Feb. 5, 1943, and raised in Goshen, N.H. Laura graduated from Newport High School and joined the Air Force. Many careers later, she retired from GE in Hooksett, N.H.

Laura was always there to help everyone, no matter what was needed. Widely known, Laura had a reputation for her friendly and caring nature.

Family members include two daughters, Ina Clayton and Jacqueline Clayton; grandchildren, Laura Corr and Kyle Cleary, Paul Emery, Lester Emery, and Casey Lewis. Great-grandchildren are Cooper Cleary, Shawn Emery and Bella Danieli. Laura leaves behind many nieces, nephews, family, friends , friends and more friends.

Laura was predeceased by her son, George G. Clayton Jr.; her brother, Peter Clements; son-in-law, Willie McGrath and both parents.

Please try to think of a funny Laura story and maybe we can all exchange them ... sometime.

Please visit www.goodwinfh.com to sign online guest book.



Published in Union Leader on Aug. 23, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

2 entries
August 22, 2020
Laura always would lighten my day at GE. She never talked mean about anybody. She had the best attitude. She now can test in peace with her son.
Laura Mullikin
Friend
August 22, 2020
