Laura Jane Cousins, 63, of Boscawen, NH passed on Tuesday February 12, 2019 after a long illness.
Laura is predeceased by her daughter, Lisa Carswell; her mother, Beatrice Manley; and her brother, Henry Manley.
She is survived by her father, Walter Manley; sister, Ada Townsend with her husband, Mark; her niece, Anna Townsend; her grandchildren, Sebastian and Ashley Carswell; and two great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, the family is asking that memorial contributions be made to online at www.lung.org.
A Celebration Of Life is planned for Laura's family and friends at Merrimack County Nursing Home, 325 Daniel Webster Highway in Boscawen on Friday, February 22nd at 2PM. The Cremation Society of NH is assisting the family with arrangements. To view an online memorial, leave a message of condolence, or for more information, please go to www.csnh.com.
Cremation Society of New Hampshire – Manchester
243 Hanover Street
Manchester, NH 03104
603-622-1800
Published in Union Leader on Feb. 21, 2019