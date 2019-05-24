Laura Forest (1967 - 2019)
Service Information
Funeral service
Sunday, May 26, 2019
11:00 AM
Temple Israel
Manchester, NH
Obituary
MANCHESTER - Laura (Morse) Forest, 51, of Manchester, died on Thursday, May 23, 2019, after a lengthy battle with cancer.

Born in Manchester on Sept. 24, 1967, she was the beloved daughter of Zee Morse, and the late Myron "Mike" Morse.

Laura was a dedicated teacher.

Family members include her husband, Mark Forest; her sons, Noah and Benjamin Forest; her mother, Zee Morse; her sister, Karen Morse King; her brother, David Morse; and her mother-in-law, Claire Forest.

SERVICES: Funeral services are Sunday, May 26, at 11 a.m. in Temple Israel in Manchester. A full obituary will follow.
Published in Union Leader on May 24, 2019
