MANCHESTER - Laura (Morse) Forest, 51, of Manchester, died on Thursday, May 23, 2019, after a lengthy battle with cancer.
Born in Manchester on Sept. 24, 1967, she was the beloved daughter of Zee Morse, and the late Myron "Mike" Morse.
Laura was a dedicated teacher.
Family members include her husband, Mark Forest; her sons, Noah and Benjamin Forest; her mother, Zee Morse; her sister, Karen Morse King; her brother, David Morse; and her mother-in-law, Claire Forest.
.
SERVICES: Funeral services are Sunday, May 26, at 11 a.m. in Temple Israel in Manchester. A full obituary will follow.
Published in Union Leader on May 24, 2019