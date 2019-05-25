Guest Book View Sign Service Information Funeral service 11:00 AM Temple Israel Manchester , NH View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Laura Morse Forest passed away peacefully on May 24, surrounded by family, after a lengthy battle with cancer.



The daughter of Zee Morse and the late Myron (Mike) Morse, Laura leaves behind her beloved husband of 20 years, Mark Forest; her two sons, Noah and Benjamin Forest; her mother Zee; her sister, Karen Morse King; her brother, David Morse; and her mother-in-law, Claire Forest. She also leaves countless friends, three nieces and one nephew.



She was 51 years old. A lifelong resident of Manchester, N.H., Laura graduated from Central High School in 1985, and the University of New Hampshire in 1989. Her gift was teaching, and Laura taught countless students at Grinnell Elementary School for 21 years.



Laura was a loving person, and she made a deep connection with whomever she encountered. She had an infectious smile, and the gift of making people feel happy.



To know Laura was to love her. Laura's life was all about caring about other people. She loved her husband Mark and two sons. She cared deeply about her students. She adored - and was adored - by so many, and she will be deeply missed.



SERVICES: Funeral services will be held on Sunday, May 26, at 11 a.m. at Temple Israel in Manchester.



The family asks that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the May Center School. Details are: Philanthropy, May Center School, 41 Pacella Park Drive, Randolph, MA 02368,

