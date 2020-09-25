1/1
Laura W. Place
1929 - 2020
Laura (Spaulding) Place passed away on August 29, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. Laura was born to Horace Spaulding and Carrie (Phillips) Spaulding on January 30, 1929 in Cavendish, Vermont.

She worked for the Lebanon School district in the Superintendent's office and the Follow Through program. After that she worked a short time at Dartmouth College and then many years at the National Bank of Lebanon (First NH) in several capacities ending with Administrative Assistant to the president.

Laura was pre-deceased by her loving husband, Gordon, in 2011. She is survived by two children, Sue Gould and her husband, Ken, and Steven Place, six grandchildren, Sarah Marcoux and her husband, Daniel, A. Joseph Soucy, Ryan, Joshua, Gabriella and Logan Place, and four great-grandchildren, Joseph, Gabriel, Samantha and Elijah Marcoux.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held at the First Congregational Church of Lebanon on October 10 at 10:00 AM. Due to State of NH guidelines, all guests are required to wear masks and are encouraged to social distance.

Memorial donations may be made to the First Congregational Church, 10 S Park Street, Lebanon, NH 03766 or State of NH Department of Education, Offices of Services for Blind and Visually Impaired, 21 S Fruit Street, Suite 20, Concord, NH 03301-2428.

To leave a message of condolence, please visit the online guestbook at www.rickerfuneralhome.com.

Published in Union Leader on Sep. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
10
Celebration of Life
10:00 AM
First Congregational Church of Lebanon
Funeral services provided by
Ricker Funeral Homes & Crematory - Lebanon
56 School Street
Lebanon, NH 03766
(603) 448-1568
September 24, 2020
Steve I am so sorry for the loss of your Mother. It is devastating. Its 2 years for me and it still seems odd not to see her.
Catherine Bourdon
