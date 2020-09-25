Laura (Spaulding) Place passed away on August 29, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. Laura was born to Horace Spaulding and Carrie (Phillips) Spaulding on January 30, 1929 in Cavendish, Vermont.
She worked for the Lebanon School district in the Superintendent's office and the Follow Through program. After that she worked a short time at Dartmouth College and then many years at the National Bank of Lebanon (First NH) in several capacities ending with Administrative Assistant to the president.
Laura was pre-deceased by her loving husband, Gordon, in 2011. She is survived by two children, Sue Gould and her husband, Ken, and Steven Place, six grandchildren, Sarah Marcoux and her husband, Daniel, A. Joseph Soucy, Ryan, Joshua, Gabriella and Logan Place, and four great-grandchildren, Joseph, Gabriel, Samantha and Elijah Marcoux.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at the First Congregational Church of Lebanon on October 10 at 10:00 AM. Due to State of NH guidelines, all guests are required to wear masks and are encouraged to social distance.
Memorial donations may be made to the First Congregational Church, 10 S Park Street, Lebanon, NH 03766 or State of NH Department of Education, Offices of Services for Blind and Visually Impaired, 21 S Fruit Street, Suite 20, Concord, NH 03301-2428.
