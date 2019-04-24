Guest Book View Sign Service Information Bailey Funeral Home 210 Main Street Lancaster , NH 03584 (603)-788-3381 Celebration of Life 1:00 PM Lancaster United Congregational United Church of Christ 142 Main Street Lancaster , NH View Map Send Flowers Obituary





Born on May 25, 1958, in Nashua, he lived for a time in Manchester, Huntington Beach, Calif., New York City, and Lahaska and Bedminster, Pa., before finally relocating to Jefferson to be closer to his parents in Lancaster.



In 1976, he graduated from Shepherd Hill Regional High School, Dudley, Mass.



He also attended the University of Massachusetts Agricultural School at Stockbridge.



He left a business he established in New York City known as The Factory, which sold high-end clothing to other retailers and then opened the Boutique in his barn selling off the remainder of his line.



Danny's time in Jefferson was marked by flowers and goats. In addition, he was the founder of Cold Moon Springs Creamery.



He was an active member of his church and a devoted participant of community events.



Danny was preceded in death by his life partner, costume designer and playwright Howard Crabtree; and his mother, Jean Gates.



Family members include his son, James Wilkens of Littleton; his father, Larry Gates of Concord; his brother Bill (Karla) Gates of Amherst; another brother, Randall Gates (Lou McLaren) of North Ferrisburgh, Vt.; and a sister, Reana Nice of Telford, Pa.



.



SERVICES: Danny's ashes will be transported to Liberty, Mo., where they will be interred with those of Howard Crabtree.



A community celebration of Danny's life is scheduled for May 1 at 1 p.m. in Lancaster United Congregational United Church of Christ, 142 Main St., Lancaster.



Bailey Funeral Home in Lancaster is in charge of arrangements.



