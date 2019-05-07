Guest Book View Sign Service Information Phaneuf Funeral Homes 243 Hanover Street Manchester , NH 03104 (603)-625-5777 Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 AM St. Joseph Chapel 145 Lowell St Manchester , NH View Map Send Flowers Obituary

LITCHFIELD - Laurence F. "Laurie" Gagnon, 73, of Litchfield, passed away May 2, 2019, in Massachusetts General Hospital, Boston, with her family by her side after a lengthy illness.



Born on Sept. 20, 1945, in St.-Pierre-Baptiste, Canada, she was the daughter of the late Albert and Colette (Fortier) Dion.



Before retiring, she spent her career as an electrical mechanical assembler at Insight Technology.



Laurie loved spending time outside, tending to her flower and vegetable gardens. She loved all animals especially her two dogs, and never missed a Boston Red Sox or New England Patriots game. She had deep faith, lastly a parishioner of St. Francis Church. Above all, she cherished time spent with her family, who will miss her deeply.



Family members include her husband of 52 years, Robert Gagnon of Litchfield; her son, Mark Gagnon and his girlfriend Maria Quadros of Manchester; her daughter, Kathy Gagnon and her boyfriend Paul Flemming of Manchester; a grandson, Richard Gagnon; five great-grandchildren; two brothers; and five sisters.



.



SERVICES: A mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Thursday May 9, from St. Joseph Chapel, located at 145 Lowell St., Manchester. Committal prayers will follow in Mt. Calvary Mausoleum.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the 55 W. Wacker Drive, Suite 1150, Chicago, Ill. 60601.(Donations:



To view an online tribute, send a message of condolence, or for more information, please visit



LITCHFIELD - Laurence F. "Laurie" Gagnon, 73, of Litchfield, passed away May 2, 2019, in Massachusetts General Hospital, Boston, with her family by her side after a lengthy illness.Born on Sept. 20, 1945, in St.-Pierre-Baptiste, Canada, she was the daughter of the late Albert and Colette (Fortier) Dion.Before retiring, she spent her career as an electrical mechanical assembler at Insight Technology.Laurie loved spending time outside, tending to her flower and vegetable gardens. She loved all animals especially her two dogs, and never missed a Boston Red Sox or New England Patriots game. She had deep faith, lastly a parishioner of St. Francis Church. Above all, she cherished time spent with her family, who will miss her deeply.Family members include her husband of 52 years, Robert Gagnon of Litchfield; her son, Mark Gagnon and his girlfriend Maria Quadros of Manchester; her daughter, Kathy Gagnon and her boyfriend Paul Flemming of Manchester; a grandson, Richard Gagnon; five great-grandchildren; two brothers; and five sisters.SERVICES: A mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Thursday May 9, from St. Joseph Chapel, located at 145 Lowell St., Manchester. Committal prayers will follow in Mt. Calvary Mausoleum.In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the 55 W. Wacker Drive, Suite 1150, Chicago, Ill. 60601.(Donations: https://bit.ly/2IYw0ne To view an online tribute, send a message of condolence, or for more information, please visit www.phaneuf.net Published in Union Leader on May 7, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Union Leader Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.