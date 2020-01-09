Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Laurence Kelly. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

CANDIA - Laurence Eugene Kelly, 79, passed away peacefully on Nov. 22, 2019, in his home. He was the beloved husband of Barbara (Lundquist) Kelly with whom he shared 56 years of marriage.



Born in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, on Jan. 16, 1940, he was the son of the late Donald and Bertha Kelly.



Without finishing high school, he enlisted in the



After college he moved his young family to New England and entered Boston University Law School. Laurence became a founding partner in a successful law firm in Manchester with his law partners at Bossie, Kelly & Hodes until he retired in 2001.



Laurence and Barbara were married in 1963 in Cedar Rapids on a clear, cold and blustery Groundhog Day. They raised their family on the "Farm" in Candia where Larry, who loved farm country, enjoyed raising quarter horses and thoroughbreds, collecting antique cars, and earning his pilot's license. A devoted Hawkeye fan, he was often found cheering on his favorite sports teams, walking outdoors, or taking his family on a ride for ice cream in one of his antique cars.



In addition to his wife, family members include his three children, Sean Kelly and his wife Daniela, Megan Barry and her husband Kevin, and Adam Kelly; four grandsons, Joshua and Owen Barry, and Elias and Hagen Kelly; and his brother, James Kelly.



He was predeceased by his sister, Kathleen Kelly.



SERVICES: There are no services. A private family memorial will be held later.

