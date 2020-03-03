Guest Book View Sign Service Information Jenkins & Newman Funeral Home 103 Main Street Colebrook , NH 03576 (603)-237-4311 Send Flowers Obituary

Laurence M. Rappaport, 79, of Canaan and formerly of Colebrook, died Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020, at his home after a long period of declining health and with his beloved wife and stepdaughter by his side.



Larry was born in Brooklyn, NY, on Dec. 21, 1940, to the late Louis H. and Mollie (Collins) Rappaport. He was raised in New York City. He attended the University of Rochester and New York University earning degrees in Electrical Engineering and Economics.



Larry joined the U.S. Army in 1968 following the tragic loss of his first wife, Gloria (Rouse) Rappaport and served with honor during the Vietnam conflict.



Larry started his career as a broker, later becoming a hedge fund manager for Smith Barney. In 1974 he moved to Colebrook and led a busy and productive life in his local community. He owned and operated Independence Electronics and with it a Radio Shack franchise. After the sale of Independence Electronics, Larry started a career in software development and worked as a software developer around the world until his retirement. He served on the Colebrook Planning Board for 20 years, as a selectman in Colebrook for multiple terms, and was elected for 8 years as the District 1 Representative to the NH General Court. Larry was a HAM radio enthusiast and operator, known far and wide by his call sign of "W1HJF." He was instrumental in facilitating the first cellular tower to the area, and was a vocal and passionate opponent of the Northern Pass power transmission line project that was ultimately defeated. Larry was named Colebrook's "Citizen of the Year" in 2013.



He leaves behind his beloved wife and partner of 40 years, Blenda (Johnsen) Rappaport of Canaan; a daughter, Katherine Rappaport of Manchester, NH, and her mother Suzanne Stofflet of Norwich, Vt.; two step-children, Katelin Socci-Dupuis of Colebrook and Indian Wells, CA, and Frank Socci of Colebrook; two grandchildren, Cheyenne Socci and Adrien Dupuis; two great-grandchildren, Stephen Savage and Xavier Dupuis; and three cousins.



There will be no public calling hours. A graveside interment with military honors will occur at a later date in the Colebrook Village Cemetery of which notice will be given.



Expressions of sympathy in memory of Mr. Rappaport may be made to the Warriors @ 45th North, P.O. Box 132, Pittsburg, NH 03592; or to the Liberty House, Inc., 75 W. Baker St., Manchester, NH 03103.



Condolences may be offered to the family on-line by going to



