Laurent E. Cote, Sr. 87, of Manchester, NH died March 3, 2019 surrounded by his loving family after a short illness.



Born in Manchester on May 28, 1931, he was the son of Elphege and Cecile (Simoneau) Cote. He was raised in the St. Anthony Parish area of Manchester.



Laurent "Larry" served 16 years in the NH Army National Guard during the



Before his retirement, he was the lead truck driver for Corriveau-Routhier for 27 years, prior to that he worked for many years for the Hebert Family Business. Larry enjoyed snowmobiling, camping and in his later years spent over seventeen winters in Palmetto, Florida with his wife Pauline.



He was a member of the League of 1000 Men of the Monastery of the Precious Blood, the America Legion Jutras Post, and the Knights of Columbus (Notre Dame Council).



He was predeceased by his wife, Pauline I. (Goudreau) Cote in 2014 and his first wife Theresa R. (Claveau) in 1979. He was truly fortunate to have two wonderful women in his life, a true testament to his faith in God and family.



Family members include his four children, Dianne D. Beaton and husband William of Ruskin Florida, Marcel R. Cote and his fiance Robin Foster of Derry, NH , Laurent E. Cote, Jr, and his wife Dolores of Raymond NH , Annette G. Pilotte and her husband Marc of Hooksett, NH; 10 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; he also leaves behind his brothers, Maurice Cote of Franklin, Paul Cote of Manchester, Normand Cote of Bedford; two sisters, Priscilla Karam of Manchester and Denise St. Laurent of Manchester. Our Dad will be greatly missed by all of us.



Calling hours will be Thursday, March 14, from 4:30pm to 6:30pm at Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory, 1799 Elm Street, corner of North St, Manchester. A Mass of Christian will be celebrated on Friday, March 15th, 2019 at 10am at St. Anthony Church, Belmont Street, Manchester, NH.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to LifePath Hospice House, 3723 Upper Creek Drive, Ruskin, FL 33573.



