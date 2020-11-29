Laurent "Larry" L. Bilodeau, 79, of Manchester, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, November 25, at his home, surrounded by his loving family.
Born on February 25, 1941 in Goffstown, he is the son of the late Alyre and Anna (Tanguay) Bilodeau. Raised and education in New Hampshire, Larry joined the United States Army Air Corps following graduation from Bishop Bradley High School, Class of 1959. On June 30, 1978, he married the love of his life, the former Janet Keusch. For Larry, there was no greater joy in life than being a husband and father, taking great pride in raising his children and being present with them each and every day.
An honorably discharged veteran, Larry proudly served his country as a member of the United States Army Air Corps during WWII.
Following his military service, Larry worked at Velcro for 25 years before retirement. He then worked as a mail handler for the United States Postal Service for 25 years before his second retirement. In retirement, he and Janet enjoyed travelling, especially to Florida.
A dedicated husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, and friend, Larry was the pillar of strength for his family. He worked tirelessly to provide for his family but always came home to have dinner with his beloved wife and children. A kind and selfless man, Larry's family was paramount in his life. He cherished the close relationships he built with his children and simply adored spending time with his grandchildren and great grandchildren. In his spare time, he enjoyed puzzles, cribbage, and cheering for the New York Yankees. Larry will be best remembered for his generous heart and love of family.
Larry is survived by his wife, Janet Bilodeau; son, Scott A. Baer and wife Christine; two daughters, Kristy Martinez and husband Enrique, and Candyce Bilodeau, all of Manchester; eight grandchildren, Kala and Ryan, Elizabeth, Autumn, and Juan, and Nomar, Jonathan, and Julianna; two great-grandchildren, Isaac and Audrey; three siblings, Alice Payant, Diana Guertin, and Lionel Bilodeau; several nieces, nephews, and extended family and friends. In addition to his parents, Larry was predeceased by 6 siblings.
ARRANGEMENTS: Per Larry's request, services will be held privately. Assisting the family with arrangements is the Phaneuf Funeral Homes and Crematorium, 243 Hanover St., Manchester. To view Larry's Online Tribute, send condolences to the family, or for more information, visit www.phaneuf.net
