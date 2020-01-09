Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lauretta Dow. View Sign Service Information Celebration of Life 12:30 PM - 4:30 PM Belmont Hall Manchester , NH View Map Send Flowers Obituary

CONCORD - Lauretta Dow, 98, of Concord, passed away on Jan. 3, 2020, with family by her side.



Born in 1921, she was the daughter of Paul and Eva Potvin.



Before retiring in 1984, she worked for New Hampshire State Hospital.



Lauretta went on to take care of her husband, Neal B. Dow, until his death in 1983. She also took care of two daughters, Jackie Roberg and Joni Hubbard, until their passing. She was predeceased by her brother, Paul Potvin; and two sisters, Claire Moreau and Muriel Tela.



She loved her family. In addition, Lauretta enjoyed going to Foxwoods, playing cards and bingo.



Family members include two daughters, Caroline Cormier and her husband Robert, and Judy Riel and her husband Skip; 12 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; her sister, Rachel Volkman; her sister-in-law, Frances Potvin; and nieces and nephews.



SERVICES: A celebration of life is planned for Saturday, Jan. 25, from 12:30 to 4:30 p.m. in Belmont Hall & Restaurant, 718 Grove St., Manchester.



Memorial donations may be made to the Concord VNA, 30 Pillsbury St., Concord, N.H. 03301.

