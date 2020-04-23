Guest Book View Sign Service Information Phaneuf Funeral Homes 243 Hanover Street Manchester , NH 03104 (603)-625-5777 Send Flowers Obituary

Laurette A. Riley (94) passed away April 19, 2020. Born on July 8, 1925 to Henri & Rose Rodier in Hudson NH. Laurette was a lifelong resident of New Hampshire.



Laurette will be remembered as a caring, loving and loyal mother and memere who loved her family immensely. She also loved rocking in her chair both indoors and outside on the porch, especially when she had one of her grandchildren or great grandchildren on her lap, and she enjoyed playing bingo, and tending to her garden, and especially enjoyed eating twinkies, chocolates and drinking ginger ale. A devout Catholic, Laurette was devoted to her unbounded faith up until her final days. Laurette was also a proud member of the American Legion auxiliary post 54 of Bedford NH and the 40/8 veterans of US Army Forces. Above all, Laurette was at her best when with her family, and will be dearly missed by all whose lives she touched.



Laurette is predeceased by her son William Riley; daughter-in-law June Riley; 2 sons-in-law Richard Bouchard & Richard Ranfos; 3 brothers Armand, Hormidas & Roland Rodier; and 2 sisters Teresa Francoeur & Rachel Rodier.



She is survived by her 3 daughters Barbara Deshaies of Bedford NH, Judith Bouchard of Hampton NH & Sandra Ranfos of Manchester NH; son David Riley of England; brother Maurice Rodier of Nashua NH; as well as 8 grandchildren, 14 great grandchildren and many extended family members.



Laurette's family would like to extend their gratitude to the staff at the Villa Crest Nursing home for taking such excellent care of her.



Services in remembrance of Laurette's life will be held at a later date.



Donations in Laurette's memory can be made to the Sisters of the Precious Blood, 700 Bridge St. Manchester NH, 03104, or the Villa Crest Nursing Home, 1276 Hanover St. Manchester NH, 03104 .



