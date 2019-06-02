Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Laurette B. Binette. View Sign Service Information Lambert Funeral Home 1799 Elm St Manchester , NH 03104 (603)-625-6951 Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 AM Sacred Heart Church 265 S. Main St. Manchester , NH View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Laurette B. (Caron) Binette passed away on May 30, 2019 after a period of declining health.



Born in Claremont, NH, on June 16, 1943, she was the daughter of the late Gertrude and Henry Caron of Manchester.



Laurette grew up on the west side of Manchester and attended school at Sacred Heart Elementary and St. Marie High School. She resided in Goffstown, NH for the past 51 years.



She was employed most of her adult life at Bee Bee Shoe Co and also Prevue Products. Prior to her retirement, she was employed at the Bedford Cleaners Co.



She loved hosting family gatherings with her husband, particularly the annual family Christmas Eve celebration. Along with her lifelong friend Diane Carle, they could be found enjoying yard sales and church sales and also visiting the Goodwill stores in the area on most Saturday's. She enjoyed her lunch date with friends and family members every Friday at Francouer's Diner on Main St. She also enjoyed playing card games on her computer.



She was a communicant of Sacred Heart Parish in Manchester.



Family members include her husband of 55 years, Raymond Binette; her sister, Mrs. Anita Grignon. She is also survived by many nephews and nieces of which, six were her God children. She will be greatly missed by her dog of many years, Lea.



There are no visiting hours.



A memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday at 10 am in Sacred Heart Church. Private burial will be at a later date.



Donations in her name may be made to the Breathe New Hampshire, NH , 145 Hollis St, Manchester, NH 03101.



Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting the family with arrangements.



