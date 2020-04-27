Laurette Ida (Bernard) Chaput, Centinarian, 100, died April 24, 2020, at her residence, after a period of declining health.
Born in Manchester on December 30, 1919, she was the last surviving child of Jacob and Maria (Morin) Bernard.
Laurette was a graduate of St-George High School and a long time parishioner of St-Georges Church. She was a former member and past secretary of Bishop Bradley's Women's Association. She was, for many years, also a volunteer of the American Red Cross blood program.
Laurette was predeceased by her loving husband of 49 years, Roland E. Chaput in 1991.
A proud stay-at-home mom, she is survived by sons Gilbert N. Chaput of Sparks NV and Donald P. Chaput (Mary-Jean) of Manchester; and a daughter Doris R. Healey (Chuck) of Portland ME; four grandchildren and five great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her sisters Juliette Faut, Agnes Warren and Madeleine Bilodeau: and brothers Paul Bernard and Wilfrid Bernard.
Laurette enjoyed traveling, hiking, bowling, cribbage and the Red Sox.
SERVICES: There are no calling hours and services are private to the immediate family.
Laurette will be laid to rest with her husband in Mt. Calvary Cemetery. Donations in her memory may be made to: American Red Cross, PO Box 37839, Boone, Iowa, 50037-0839. To leave a message of condolence, please go to www.lambertfuneralhome.com.
Published in Union Leader on Apr. 27, 2020