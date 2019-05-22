Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Laurie A. Preece. View Sign Service Information Conway, Cahill-Brodeur Funeral Home 82 Lynn Street Peabody , MA 01960 (978)-531-0472 Visitation 10:00 AM - 12:00 PM Conway, Cahill-Brodeur Funeral Home 82 Lynn Street Peabody , MA 01960 View Map Funeral service 12:00 PM Conway, Cahill-Brodeur Funeral Home 82 Lynn Street Peabody , MA 01960 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

GOFFSTOWN - Laurie A. Preece, 53, of Goffstown, formerly of Peabody, Mass., died Friday, May 17, 2019, in Kaplan Family Hospice House, Danvers, Mass., after a brief illness.



Born in Salem, she was the daughter of Robert A. Preece of Peabody, Mass., and the late Sharlene E (Orne) Preece, who died this past month.



She was raised and educated in Peabody and was a graduate of Bishop Fenwick High School, Class of 1984. She continued her education at Northeastern University and earned her bachelor's degree in 1989.



After several years of working, Laurie returned to school and became a paralegal and was currently working as a legal assistant for the legal department for Elliot Health Systems at Elliot Hospital in Manchester.



Laurie enjoyed running road races, going to the gym, shopping, and loved going to charitable events for worthy causes, and also loved the New England Patriots.



In addition to her loving father, Robert Preece, family members include her brother and sister-in-law, Andy and Sharon Preece of Danvers, Mass.; her aunts and uncle, Sandra Orne and Frank and his wife Marjorie Orne, all of Marblehead, Mass.; and cousins, co-workers and by her beloved cat, Cosmo James.



.



SERVICES: Calling hours are Thursday from 10 a.m. to noon in Conway, Cahill-Brodeur Funeral Home, 82 Lynn St., Peabody, Mass., followed by her funeral service at noon in the funeral home. Burial will be in Puritan Lawn Memorial Park, Lake Street, Peabody, Mass.



Memorial donations may be made to the Melrose Humane Society, P.O. Box 760668, Melrose, Mass. 02176.



For directions and on-line obituary, visit





