Laurie Anne Snyder, 53, of Rye passed away peacefully at her home on Monday, November 9, 2020 after a short but courageous fight with cancer. She was born on March 27, 1967 in Manchester, NH, the only daughter of Laurier J. Spenard of Portsmouth and the late Nancy L. (Madden) Spenard who predeceased Laurie in August of this year.
Laurie was raised in Manchester and graduated from Trinity High School in 1985. Caring for others was always important to Laurie; she worked in healthcare her entire adult life. As a Physical Therapy assistant Laurie has served patients all over the seacoast area, including those at the Edgewood Centre, Langdon Place, and Webster at Rye.
Not one to sit idle, Laurie claimed to live a "Fast, Dark, and Dangerous" lifestyle. She loved to ride her bike, walk the beach, and she especially enjoyed her book club that she shared with her close friends meeting monthly for over fifteen years. Laurie was an amazing cook and loved to host gatherings at her immaculately vacuumed home for family and friends. She could make the smallest event an epic celebration; with a signature "drink of the day" no one went home without leftovers!
Laurie and her husband Ralph have shared over 20 wonderful years together. They enjoyed traveling the world together and spending time at the family camp in Hadley, NY. Laurie always loved to find the sunshine and was most content lounging in its rays.
In addition to her beloved husband, family members include her children, Jody Hiari and her husband, Khaled of Eliot, ME, Samuel Curran of Berkeley, CA, Matthew Normand and his wife Sarah and Kaitlyn Stimpson and her husband, Kyle of Northwood and grandchildren: Grayson, Eliza, Ben, Olivia and Molly. She also leaves her brothers, David Spenard and his wife, Ani Abruzzese of Manchester and Stephen Spenard and his wife, Icely of Portsmouth, her nieces and nephews, Ava, Shawn, Scott and Shayanna Spenard as well as countless others that she loved who knew her fondly as Tita Laur.
Visitation will be held from 5-7 PM on Friday, November 13, 2020 in the Remick & Gendron Funeral Home-Crematory, 811 Lafayette Road, Hampton. Social distancing and masks will be required. Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Beyond the Rainbow Fund, c/o Community Relations & Advancement: Attention- Erika Spiegel-Sanborn, Exeter Hospital, 5 Alumni Drive, Exeter, NH 03833-9905. Please visit www.RemickGendron.com
to view Laurie's memorial website, to sign her tribute and for additional information.