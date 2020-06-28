Laurie J. Mathieu, 54, of Goffstown, died June 6, 2020 at CMC, after a brief illness and Covid-19, surrounded by her loving family.
Born in Nashua on January 2, 1966, she was the daughter of Edward and Laurette (LaBranche) Michaud.
Laurie enjoyed motorcycle rides with her husband, the beach and the mountains. Time spent with family and dogs was most important to her. Above all else, she will be remembered as a loving wife, daughter, sister and friend.
Surviving family members include her husband of 30 years, Paul J. Mathieu of Goffstown; her mother, Laurette Michaud of Nashua; three sisters, Denise Kelly of Bradenton, FL, Pauline Desmarais and husband Steve of Merrimack, and Annette Schoof and husband Steve of Merrimack. She was predeceased by her father, Edward Michaud in 2006; and two brothers, Steve Michaud in 2017, and Edward Michaud in 2004.
A graveside service will be held on Friday, July 10th at 10am in Mt. Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Laurie's memory to: American Cancer Society, NH Chapter, 360 Route 101, Suite 8, Bedford, NH 03110. To leave a message of condolence, please go to www.lambertfuneralhome.com.
Published in Union Leader on Jun. 28, 2020.